Two booked for giving illegal accommodation in Faridabad hotel

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 7

The police have booked two persons for providing accommodation to some persons in hotel without any valid ID.

The accused has been identified as Shakti, owner of an OYO hotel near Kheri Pul area, and his employee Ayush. The police said the persons, who were provided the accommodation, were found to be involved in a loot of Rs 5.5 lakh from a Tata showroom the same night. “The robbers had stayed in the hotel after the loot,” the police said.

#faridabad