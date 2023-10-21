Two booked for killing youth

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 20

A young man, who had gone to watch Ramlila in the Bheem Nagar area here, was shot dead behind the pandal after an altercation with another youth while the programme was still going on.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ashish (20), a resident of Bheem Nagar colony, who used to work with a DJ company.

The incident took place around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In his complaint, the deceased’s uncle Suraj said, Ashish had gone to watch Ramlila with his friend Karan on Thursday night. He received information about the incident at 1.00 am and rushed to the hospital. But Ashish, who was shot in the head from behind, had already died by the time he reached the hospital, he added.

“In the hospital, my nephew’s friends Karan and Dheeraj told me that Ashish got into a fight with Nishi and Rohan, who shot him dead,” said Suraj.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Nishi and Dheeraj under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at the city police station on Friday.

Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Bahi Ram Kataria said, “The main cause behind the murder is not clear yet and the probe is underway. The accused are absconding, but will be arrested soon.”

