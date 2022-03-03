Two booked for molesting woman

Gurugram, March 2
A woman from Assam working with a Sector 34-based bakery has accused two of her colleagues for allegedly molesting her. The woman claimed that they not only threatened to kill her but also get her fired her from the job. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station against both accused who are absconding now.
According to the complaint filed by a woman from Assam that she was working with a bakery and two accused identified as Sanjay Chauhan and Satish Sharma allegedly harassed her.
“It was on February, 28 when they started fighting with me and then sexually harassed me but I was shocked when they not only threatened to kill me but also claimed to get me fired from the job. Finally, I moved to the police and sought action against them”, said woman in her complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 354 (molestation) of the IPC at the Sadar police station yesterday.
“We are looking into the matter and verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law”, said inspector Dinesh Yadav, Station House Officer of the Sadar police station.
