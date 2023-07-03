Two booked for opening fire in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 2

The police have registered a case against two motorcycle-borne miscreants who allegedly opened fire in the air in Lal Chhapar Majri village of Yamunanagar district.

On the complaint of Nihal of Lal Chhapar Majri village, a case was registered against Anshul of Alahar village and an unknown person under Section 285 of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Jathlana police station on Sunday.

The complainant said he was home when two men with faces covered arrived in front of his house on a motorcycle about 12.15 am.

“Both of them started shouting, telling me to come out. Hearing the noise, I climbed on the roof, and in the meantime, the man riding pillion on the motorcycle fired twice in the air with a country-made pistol,” alleged the complainant.

The complainant did not mention any reason behind opening fire in his complaint.