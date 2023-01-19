Two booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 18

A woman was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice in Nakud town of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

After committing the crime, the accused abandoned the victim near a petrol pump in a Yamnunanagar village.

The employees of the petrol pump informed the police, which took her to Sadar police station in Yamunanagar and registered a case against the accused.

In her complaint, the 34-year-old victim said she belonged to a Nakud area village in Saharanpur. She said her husband used to beat her up and to report this, she had gone to Nakud police station on January 15. She said after coming out of the police station, she took an auto-rickshaw from near the police station.

“Besides the driver, one more person was sitting in the auto-rickshaw. They took me to a forest area and raped me,” she said.

She further alleged that they later took her to a room in Nakud town, where they raped her again. She said they then threatened her of dire consequences.

“They abandoned me near a petrol pump in a Yamunanagar village on January 16. The staff of the petrol pump informed the police,” the complainant said. An FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Sections 323, 376-D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation was going on, said the police