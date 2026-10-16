Two brothers among three killed after car rams into tree in Kaithal’s Narar

Three youths, including two brothers, were killed after their car rammed into a tree near Narar village late Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek (30), Rakshat (28) and their neighbour Krishna Kumar (38). All three were residents of Khurana Road in Kaithal. According to the police, Abhishek and Rakshat were the great-grandsons of former Kalayat MLA Bhagat Ram Bata.

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The accident occurred near a bus shelter in Narar village. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled, trapping the occupants inside.

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Passers-by alerted the police through Dial 112. A police team reached the spot and cut open the car windows to extricate the three men. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

According to the police, Abhishek and Rakshat had left for Karnal with Krishna Kumar on Thursday afternoon to collect money from an acquaintance. The accident occurred while they were returning to Kaithal late at night.

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DSP Rohtash reached the spot after receiving information and took stock of the situation. He said the post-mortem examinations had been completed and the bodies handed over to the families.