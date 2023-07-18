Two brothers drown in water tank

Sirsa, July 17
In a tragic incident, two teenaged brothers drowned in a water tank in Chattargarh Patti village. The boys, identified as Manish and Naashu, decided to take a dip in the water tank. After a while, some villagers found them fallen in the tank and called for help. The boys were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.
