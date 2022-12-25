Two brothers found dead, kin suspect murder

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 24

The bodies of two men were found on a railway track near Singhpura village in the district on Saturday.

The deceased were later identified as Sukhjinder (37) and his brother Satender (30), who belonged to Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

Sukhjinder and Satender used to operate a crane. Last night, Sukhjinder got a call that an overturned car had to be lifted. The duo left for the spot where they were called in a hydra crane.

“They did not return till morning. The Government Railway Police informed us that two bodies were found on a railway track. We suspect they have been murdered for looting the crane,” said Girdhari Lal, father of the deceased.

The police have registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.