Two brothers found dead, kin suspect murder

Rohtak, December 24
The bodies of two men were found on a railway track near Singhpura village in the district on Saturday.
The deceased were later identified as Sukhjinder (37) and his brother Satender (30), who belonged to Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.
Sukhjinder and Satender used to operate a crane. Last night, Sukhjinder got a call that an overturned car had to be lifted. The duo left for the spot where they were called in a hydra crane.
“They did not return till morning. The Government Railway Police informed us that two bodies were found on a railway track. We suspect they have been murdered for looting the crane,” said Girdhari Lal, father of the deceased.
The police have registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...