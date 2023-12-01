Two brothers get 20-yr RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 30

A Jind-based fast-track court today awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to two brothers for raping a minor in Jind district. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Chander Hass’s court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on them.

A police spokesperson said a case was registered against the accused on the complaint of a 16-year-old girl at the Sadar police station in Jind in February 2021. They were booked under various sections of the POCSO Act, IPC and the SC/ST Act.

