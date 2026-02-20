DT
PT
Two brothers go missing in Yamunanagar canal

Two brothers go missing in Yamunanagar canal

Had gone to immerse puja material

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Two brothers went missing in Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) near Buria town of Yamunanagar district, reportedly while immersing religious offerings (puja material) in the canal.

The missing persons have been identified as Uday (24) and Aryan (18), both residents of Bhagwangarh village of the district. A search operation is underway to trace them.

According to family members, Uday and Aryan had left home to immerse in religious offerings on Tuesday evening, but didn’t return home till late in the night.

The next day, local residents noticed a motorcycle and slippers lying on the bank of the WJC near Buria town and informed the police.

A team from Buria police station reached the spot and started an investigation. Divers were called in to assist in the search. Family members said that one brother worked as a mobile phone mechanic and the other worked as a labourer.

The police said efforts were being made to trace the duo.

Tags :
