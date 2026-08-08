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Home / Haryana / Two brothers held for alleged rape of minor in Sirsa

Two brothers held for alleged rape of minor in Sirsa

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:21 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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The case came to light after the minor became pregnant.
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Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly raping a minor girl at her home in a village in the Rania area of Sirsa. Police said the girl has alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions at different times.

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The case came to light after the minor became pregnant. According to the complaint, the girl’s family members used to leave home for work during the day. The two accused, who are neighbours, allegedly used to visit the house in their absence.

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The girl alleged that around Shivratri in February, when she was alone at home, one of the brothers entered the house and raped her. A few days later, his brother allegedly assaulted her in a similar manner. The accused allegedly threatened her and her family with serious consequences if she disclosed the incidents.

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After learning about the pregnancy, the girl first informed her sister-in-law, following which the family approached the police.

The minor appeared before the women’s police station with her family on August 6. Police counselled her and recorded her statement in the presence of a woman lawyer. She also underwent a medical examination.

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Police subsequently arrested both the accused and are questioning them. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.

Police said the pregnancy duration will be established through medical examination. Further investigation is underway to collect and verify evidence related to the case.

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