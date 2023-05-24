Two cars gutted, no casualty

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

A car parked near an electricity transformer caught fire, resulting in two cars being completely burnt down and another one partially burnt on late Monday night in the Sector 15 (Part 2) area. The fire in the car was triggered by a short circuit in the transformer, said a fire official.

The first car to catch fire was a Tata Safari. The short circuit in the transformer caused it to ignite, quickly turning into a blazing fireball. The burning Tata Safari started moving and collided with two other cars, causing them to catch fire as well.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Bhim Nagar fire station arrived at the spot with two fire engines around 10.30 pm. They managed to extinguish the flames within an hour. The Tata Safari and a Hyundai i10 were completely gutted by the fire, while the rear part of a Honda City car was charred. To prevent a major accident, the power supply to the surrounding areas was disconnected by the Electricity Department.

A senior fire official stated that their team reached the spot within minutes of receiving the information. The fire rapidly spread after engulfing the 2015-model Tata Safari. Although the fire was brought under control within an hour, two cars suffered complete destruction.