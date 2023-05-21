Two cattle smugglers held in Palwal

Our Correspondent

Palwal, May 20

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the smuggling of cattle and cow meat.

A police official said the accused, identified as Sammun, a resident of Mathepur village and Taufiq, hailing from Guraksar village, were wanted in two cases booked under various sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.

He added that Sammun was booked on April 7 on the complaint of a resident who had alleged that he had a bag containing 6.6 kg of cow meat.

The police had registered another case of cattle smuggling against Taufiq in 2022. Both were arrested during raids on Friday.