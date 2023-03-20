Two centres to procure mustard in Kaithal, Pundri

Kaithal, March 19
Hafed chairman Kailash Bhagat here on Sunday claimed that mustard crop was being sold at the MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal.
He said to assist farmers, the government had started the procurement of the mustard crop in Kaithal and Pundri grain markets apart from the Kalayat grain market.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh
Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...
Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders
Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on
Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh