Two charred bodies found

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar: Charred bodies of a man and woman were recovered in the fields located on the Tandaheri-Jakhoda road under Bahadurgarh area on Friday. The bodies are yet to be identified. Jhajjar SP Waseem Akram said the bodies might have been dumped and burnt after the couple was murdered. TNS

Two held for vehicle theft

Yamunanagar: The anti-vehicle theft cell of the Yamunanagar police has arrested two persons and recovered three motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sagar and Saurabh, residents of Shyam Sunder Puri Colony of Jagadhri. Ramesh Rana, in charge of the cell, said the duo was arrested at the naka laid near Buria town. TNS

Dr MK Sehgal is YJCCI chief

Yamunanagar: Educationist and alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Dr MK Sehgal, has been appointed as the president of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Chamber of Commerce and Industry (YJCCI) during the annual general meeting of the body held here on Wednesday. TNS

Vardhan appointed state CIC

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday administered the oath of office and allegiance to former chief secretary Vijai Vardhan as the Chief Information Commissioner and retired IAS Satyavir Singh Phulia as the State Information Commissioner.