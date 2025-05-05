Two child marriages prevented in Rohtak

The district administration on Sunday prevented the marriage of two underage girls at Pada Mohalla in the city. Acting on a tip-off, Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Karminder Kaur along with police reached the venue and found full preparations for the wedding. The wedding procession had already arrived and the welcoming rituals were underway.

Kaur then spoke to the two girls and asked about their age. The families initially claimed that one of the girls was an adult and the other was underage. However, upon verifying their age-related documents, it was found that one girl was 13-year-old and the other was 16.

The girls’ father had passed away, and their mother works as a labourer to support the family. The Protection Officer and team informed the mother and relatives about the Child Marriage Prohibition Law.

The families of the grooms were also informed about the legal implications. The groom’s father said they were unaware of the girls’ real ages and agreed not to go ahead with the marriages. They gave a written statement confirming their withdrawal from the marriage and left after having dinner.