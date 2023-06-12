Two children drown in canal

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 11

In a tragic accident, two children of Badli village drowned in a canal here yesterday. The deceased have been identified as Tarun (9) and Yash (8).

The incident took place when the children along with their grandfather went to a farm. As the grandfather got busy in some work, the children ventured into the canal to bathe.

According to information, the canal had undercurrents which they could not handle and hence drowned.

Their bodies were fished out after 12 hours and were handed over to the kin after postmortem examination today.