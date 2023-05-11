Two clerks booked for issuing bogus certificates

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 10

Two clerks of the office of the Civil Surgeon, Fatehabad, have been booked for issuing forged disability certificates by allegedly misusing the digital signatures of the medical officers concerned.

As per the FIR, 80 disability certificates were found forged, while 842 were under suspicion.

One of the clerks, Vikram Singh, also got his own disability certificate made without undergoing any medical examination.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been registered against clerks-cum-data entry operators Vikram Singh and Ravi Kumar on the basis of a complaint lodged by inspector Richhpal of the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad.

Nineteen persons who allegedly got forged disability certificates from the aforesaid clerks have also been named in the FIR.