Two Congress leaders from Yamunanagar expelled

Two Congress leaders from Yamunanagar expelled

Were ‘indulging’ in anti-party activities during civic body poll
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:46 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan has expelled two party leaders of the district for six years with immediate effect.

As per a press note, former district president (Urban) Rakesh Sharma and senior party leader Anil Goyal were expelled for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities during the ongoing MC elections.

Sharma claimed that he was a true soldier of the party and had not indulged in any anti-party activity. “I have always worked with honesty and dedication for the Congress party. In future also, I can’t go against my party. I will meet senior party leaders to present my side,” he said. Goyal could not be contacted.

