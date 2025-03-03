Two Congress leaders from Yamunanagar expelled

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan has expelled two party leaders of the district for six years with immediate effect.

As per a press note, former district president (Urban) Rakesh Sharma and senior party leader Anil Goyal were expelled for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities during the ongoing MC elections.

Sharma claimed that he was a true soldier of the party and had not indulged in any anti-party activity. “I have always worked with honesty and dedication for the Congress party. In future also, I can’t go against my party. I will meet senior party leaders to present my side,” he said. Goyal could not be contacted.