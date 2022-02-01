Two Sonepat cops among 5 booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, January 31

The Sirsa police have registered a zero FIR in a case of extortion and abduction against five persons, including two cops of the Sonepat police.

The cops had allegedly extorted 30 bitcoins from an accused in a fraud case who was detained from Jaipur on January 22. A person, identified as Shashi Kant, was wanted by the Sirsa police in a case of fraud which was registered against him in 2013. Later, Shashi Kant was declared a proclaimed offender after he failed to join the investigation in the fraud case.

However, a team of the Sonepat police traced him to Jaipur on January 22 and brought him to Sonepat for investigation. During interrogation, the cops reportedly came to know that the person had dabbled in bitcoins. Shashi Kant reportedly revealed that he was kept at a farmhouse in Sonepat and the cops forced him to get 30 bitcoins transferred into the account of the cops. Soon after the transfer of the bitcoins, the Sonepat police personnel took him to Sirsa and handed him over to the Sirsa police for further investigation in the fraud case pending against him since 2013.

The Sirsa SP Arpit Jain said today that the Sirsa city SHO had stated that they had arrested Shashi Kant from Sirsa. “In fact, it was the Sonepat police which had handed him over to the Sirsa police. Thus, I have sent the SHO of the city police station and other police personnel to the police lines.” The SP said they had registered cases against the accused and sent the matter to Jaipur, which was the spot of the detention by the Sonepat police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Sonepat police ASI Shiv Kumar had been placed under suspension, while a department inquiry had been started against the ASI and another cop.