Two cops suspended

Tribune News Service

Kaithal: Maqsood Ahmed, Kaithal SP, has suspended two police personnel, including an SHO of Ghula police station, for alleged dereliction of duty. The SP said they did not submit replies in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on time in connection with two different cases of thrashing registered at the police station in 2018 and 2021. The SP also ordered a departmental inquiry against them. TNS

Woman held with heroin

Rohtak: The police have arrested a woman from Rohtak district and seized 262 gram of heroin from her possession. A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said the arrested woman was identified as Shakuntala, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi. A case has been registered against the accused and she is being interrogated by the Anti-Narcotics Cell. TNS

Man gets life term for murder

Karnal: Panipat district and sessions judge Sudesh Kumar Sharma on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to a man in a murder case. Besides, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the convict. A case was registered under Section 302 against Sunny of Nagal Kheri on the complaint of Maya of the same village. He was accused of killing Maya’s son.