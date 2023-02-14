Two crocodiles rescued in Kurukshetra, shifted to breeding centre

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 13

Two crocodiles were rescued from a drain near Dabkheri village in Kurukshetra on Monday by a team of volunteers led by diver Pargat Singh. As per information, two reptiles (a male and a female) were spotted by villagers and they approached Pargat Singh, who had rescued several reptiles in the past too, from different areas.

Saraswati drain natural habitat for reptiles Years ago, Kurukshetra witnessed floods and a few crocodiles were swept away from the crocodile centre. Over the years, their population grew and the Saraswati drain near the centre is believed to have become a natural habitat for the displaced reptiles. There are suspected to be more reptiles living in the drains. Pargat Singh, Diver

A resident said they lived in a dera near the drain and had agricultural fields there. After sighting the crocodiles, they were afraid of going near their fields so they contacted Pargat Singh’s team. The reptiles had also targeted dogs, which triggered panic among the residents. Even in the past, crocodiles had been rescued from the canal, ponds and siphons of adjoining villages.

Pargat Singh said, “We received a call from village panchayat member Gulab Singh who informed us about the presence of two reptiles in the drain. There are around 10 houses in the dera here and people were afraid so we started the search operation three days ago and today we managed to locate them. Nets were placed in the drain and the crocodiles were rescued. While one reptile weighed around 3 quintal, the second weighed about 1 quintal. Not only human life, the life of the reptiles is also precious so they were carefully rescued.”

“We have handed over the reptiles to the Wildlife Department and they were shifted to the crocodile breeding centre at Bhor Saidan village. We have rescued 16 crocodiles over the past few years. In the past, crocodiles have been rescued from the villages located in the vicinity of the crocodile breeding centre at Bhor Saidan village. Years ago, Kurukshetra witnessed floods and a few crocodiles were swept away from the crocodile centre,” he added.