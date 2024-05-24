Two cyber criminals arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested two fraudsters for cheating people on the pretext of increasing the limit of their credit cards. The police recovered eight mobile phones, seven SIM cards, debit cards and Rs 50,000 from them.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Arvind Gautam (33), a resident of Aman Vihar, Delhi, and Sunil Chauhan (36), a resident of Sonepat. Both the accused were arrested by the cybercrime team of South police station from Paschim Puri, Delhi, on Monday and the police were questioning them.

Posed as bank employee The accused used to call people posing as a bank employee and get credit card details and one time password (OTP) and the other accused used to transfer the money. —Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber

“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that the accused Sunil Chauhan used to call people posing as a bank employee and get credit card details and one time password (OTP) and the accused Arvind Gautam used to transfer money through credit card details and OTP. We are questioning the accused”, said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber. On May 17, a local resident filed a complaint that he was defrauded of Rs 96,000 by unknown people in the name of increasing the limit of his credit card. An FIR was registered at the cybercrime South police station.

The police team led by inspector Manish arrested the accused.

