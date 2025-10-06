Two-day AI seminar held at Sirsa college

A two-day national seminar on artificial intelligence (AI) commenced on Friday at JCD IBM College, Sirsa, sponsored by the AICTE. The event is focused on the role of AI in management, research, engineering, education and the humanities.

The seminar was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Deepti Dharmani, Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Dr Jai Prakash, Director General of JCD Vidyapeeth, chaired the event, while Dr Randeep Kaur coordinated it.

On the first day, it was announced that 120 research papers had been received from across the country, covering AI’s impact on diverse fields and reflecting wide interest in the subject.

Dr Dharmani said such events offer young researchers an excellent platform to showcase their talent. She added that while AI is creating new opportunities in every sector, caution is necessary. “Machines don’t understand emotions,” she said. “Too much reliance may weaken human values and cultural roots.” She urged for a balanced approach where AI supports innovation without replacing humanity.

Dr Jai Prakash stressed that research is a powerful tool for progress and said AI-based studies would benefit industry, education and social development.