DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Two-day AI seminar held at Sirsa college

Two-day AI seminar held at Sirsa college

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:33 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purposes only.
Advertisement

A two-day national seminar on artificial intelligence (AI) commenced on Friday at JCD IBM College, Sirsa, sponsored by the AICTE. The event is focused on the role of AI in management, research, engineering, education and the humanities.

Advertisement

The seminar was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Deepti Dharmani, Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Dr Jai Prakash, Director General of JCD Vidyapeeth, chaired the event, while Dr Randeep Kaur coordinated it.

Advertisement

On the first day, it was announced that 120 research papers had been received from across the country, covering AI’s impact on diverse fields and reflecting wide interest in the subject.

Advertisement

Dr Dharmani said such events offer young researchers an excellent platform to showcase their talent. She added that while AI is creating new opportunities in every sector, caution is necessary. “Machines don’t understand emotions,” she said. “Too much reliance may weaken human values and cultural roots.” She urged for a balanced approach where AI supports innovation without replacing humanity.

Dr Jai Prakash stressed that research is a powerful tool for progress and said AI-based studies would benefit industry, education and social development.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts