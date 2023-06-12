Two-day special camps held to help people get property IDs corrected

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 11

A two-day special camp was held wherein people, who gathered in large numbers, came for correction of property IDs. “In the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) area, as many as 2,264 persons submitted their grievances, out of which 1,153 have been resolved and 1,111 will be sorted out soon,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

On the other hand, at Gharaunda centre, 525 persons filed their complaints. Out of these, 213 have been resolved and the remaining will be worked out in a couple of days, said Harvinder Kalyan, MLA Gharaunda, who visited the camp on Sunday and inquired about the issues faced by people. “I inquired about the camp and interacted with people,” said Kalyan.

The state government has organised such camps to resolve the issues related to family IDs, which is a flagship programme of the state government.