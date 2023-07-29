Two decades on, HCS candidates oppose plan to 'reopen' matter

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 28

Nearly two decades after the Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services examination was held, the move to “reopen” the matter has come under the judicial scanner with the appointed candidates contending that the issue had already attained finality.

Issue had attained finality: Counsel The government had made a statement on February 26, 2016, that the candidates found to be innocent would be offered appointment against the present vacancies. “Thereafter, the petitioners were issued appointment in 2016. When the matter had attained finality, it is not open to the respondents to reopen the same,” stated counsel for petitioners.

Appearing before Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal’s Bench, senior counsel Puneet Bali submitted on behalf of Jaiveer Yadav and other appointed petitioner-candidates that an FIR was registered in 2005 regarding the allegations of favouritism and corruption by the HPSC chairman and members in the selection pursuance to the examination conducted in 2004.

A writ petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by the petitioners, along with the other candidates, for the issuance of the appointment was dismissed by a coordinate Bench of the high court on May 29, 2015. Taking up an appeal, the high court held that the non-tainted would be considered as fresh candidates against the “present vacancies” and offered appointment.

The matter, during the course of proceedings in the appeal, was examined by the government’s senior functionaries. They did not find any irregularity in the petitioners’ selection and the matter was thereafter referred to the Vigilance Bureau.

It, in turn, gave a clean chit to 38 candidates, including the petitioners, as no discrepancy was found in their answer sheets. The Vigilance Bureau’s report dated November 9, 2011, was subsequently placed before the Bench and accepted by the state government.

After examining the entire matter, including the report, the state government made a statement on February 26, 2016, that the candidates found to be innocent would be offered appointment against the “present vacancies”. Thereafter, the petitioners were issued appointment in 2016. “When the matter had attained finality, it is not open to the respondents to re-open the same,” Bali contended.