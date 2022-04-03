Two die in road mishap

Panipat: A 35-year-old man and his nephew (10) died after their motorcycle collided with a truck near the canal in Burshyam village of Samalkha area on Friday late night. The deceased have been identified as Naresh and his nephew Himanshu. The police have registered a case against an unknown truck driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna