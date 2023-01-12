Two die in road mishaps in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 11

Two persons were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in Yamunanagar district.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin of Tapu Majri village and Shubham of Isapur Colony of Yamunanagar. According to information, Sachin was going home in Tapu Majri village late on Monday evening. When he reached near Sugh village, his motorcycle was hit by a car. He was rushed to a hospital in Yamunanagar where he was declared brought dead. After the postmortem at the Civil Hospital, his body was handed over to his kin, yesterday. Meanwhile, when Jaicab, alias rocky, Shubham and Shiva of Isapur Colony, were returning home from Kharwan village, yesterday, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car near a petrol pump at the Kharwan village. They sustained injuries in the accident and they were rushed to a hospital of Yamunanagar where Shubham was declared brought dead. The police have registered two separate cases in both incidents.

