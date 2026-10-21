Two drug peddlers were on Tuesday arrested following an exchange of fire with the Kurukshetra police in Shahabad. One of the accused, who initially managed to escape, suffered a bullet injury in his left leg.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Jandheri village, and Sanju, a resident of Kaithal. The police recovered nearly 200 gm chitta from their vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 40 lakh.

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According to the Kurukshetra police, on Monday evening, they received a tip-off that Gaurav and Sanju were involved in drug peddling and would be passing through the Shahabad grain market in a car to sell narcotics. Acting on this input, a check post was set up on the Jandheri road.

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Soon, a suspicious vehicle was spotted and the police team attempted to stop it. Sanju, who was seated on the passenger seat opened fire. A police officer narrowly escaped being hit. In response, the police team fired at the suspects.

However, Sanju initially managed to escape while the police team apprehended Gaurav, who was driving the car. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 200-gram of Chitta, worth around Rs 40 lakh. A case was registered at the Shahabad police station.

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Shahabad police station SHO Surinder Sidhu said a search operation was then launched to nab Sanju. The team spotted the suspect near the Markanda river. Despite being warned to stop, he fired two shots at the police officials. In response, the police also opened fire, and Sanju suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment in Shahabad. A country-made firearm was recovered from him. The two accused had come out of jail recently.

During the investigation, it was found that six cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act were already registered against Gaurav at police stations in Shahabad and Babain in Kurukshetra district and HP. Cases under the NDPS Act are registered against Sanju as well, said Sidhu.