Two drug smugglers from Jharkhand nabbed in Jind

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, February 6

A team of the Special Task Force (STF), Bahadurgarh, on Monday managed to nab two drug smugglers from the Narwana area of Jind district. One-and-half kilogram opium was recovered from the accused identified as Abhijeet Kumar Bharti alias Mintu and Manoj Yadav of village Postiya (Chatra district) in Jharkhand.