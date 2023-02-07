Two drug smugglers from Jharkhand nabbed in Jind

Jhajjar, February 6
A team of the Special Task Force (STF), Bahadurgarh, on Monday managed to nab two drug smugglers from the Narwana area of Jind district. One-and-half kilogram opium was recovered from the accused identified as Abhijeet Kumar Bharti alias Mintu and Manoj Yadav of village Postiya (Chatra district) in Jharkhand.
