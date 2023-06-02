Two Edu Dept clerks in Ambala City held for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 1

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two clerks of the Education Department in Ambala City for accepting a bribe for drawing the salary arrears of a retired principal.

The clerks have been identified as Harish Kumar and Raj Kumar.

Mahender Pal Singh, a retired principal of a government school from Block-1, in a complaint to the ACB had stated that the duo had demanded Rs 70,000 in bribe from him. He said he had already paid them Rs 15,000, and he had told them he would be handing over the remaining amount of Rs 55,000 today. Acting on his complaint, a trap was laid for the clerks.

An ACB official said, “The retired principal was being harassed by the clerks. About a month ago, he had coughed up Rs 15,000 but, still the clerks did not clear his file. They demanded Rs 55,000 more from him.” The complainant has also submitted recordings of their conversation to the agency. The ACB, Ambala, has registered a case.