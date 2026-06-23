DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Two employees die by suicide in separate incidents, probe on

Two employees die by suicide in separate incidents, probe on

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:16 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Istock
Advertisement

Two employees died by suicide in separate incidents in Sirsa district over the weekend, leaving their families and colleagues in shock and prompting police investigations.

Advertisement

In the first case, 46-year-old Praveen Kapoor, a clerk at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), allegedly consumed a poisonous substance while on duty at the university’s accounts branch on Saturday evening. Kapoor, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar in Sirsa, was rushed to hospital after his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

The police conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to the family. Officials said Kapoor’s relatives did not level allegations against any person or institution. Based on their statements, the police initiated inquest proceedings. The CDLU authorities expressed grief over the loss and extended condolences to the family.

Advertisement

In the second incident, 28-year-old Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA) Ashok Kumar was found hanging in a room at the Government Veterinary Hospital in Madhosinghana on Sunday. A resident of Kairanwali village in Ellenabad, Ashok had been working at the hospital since 2022.

His family alleged that he had been under intense work pressure and was being mentally harassed by some staff members. The deceased’s brother Ravi claimed Ashok had been assigned the responsibility for vaccinating around 4,500 animals and had repeatedly faced caste-based remarks at the workplace. The family has demanded a fair probe into the circumstances leading to his death.

Advertisement

The police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. The family members have also raised doubts over the circumstances of the death and sought a detailed investigation.

Mallekan police chowki in-charge Pradeep Kumar said a case was registered and all aspects of the matter were being examined. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts