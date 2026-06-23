Two employees die by suicide in separate incidents, probe on

Two employees died by suicide in separate incidents in Sirsa district over the weekend, leaving their families and colleagues in shock and prompting police investigations.

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In the first case, 46-year-old Praveen Kapoor, a clerk at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), allegedly consumed a poisonous substance while on duty at the university’s accounts branch on Saturday evening. Kapoor, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar in Sirsa, was rushed to hospital after his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment on Sunday morning.

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The police conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to the family. Officials said Kapoor’s relatives did not level allegations against any person or institution. Based on their statements, the police initiated inquest proceedings. The CDLU authorities expressed grief over the loss and extended condolences to the family.

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In the second incident, 28-year-old Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA) Ashok Kumar was found hanging in a room at the Government Veterinary Hospital in Madhosinghana on Sunday. A resident of Kairanwali village in Ellenabad, Ashok had been working at the hospital since 2022.

His family alleged that he had been under intense work pressure and was being mentally harassed by some staff members. The deceased’s brother Ravi claimed Ashok had been assigned the responsibility for vaccinating around 4,500 animals and had repeatedly faced caste-based remarks at the workplace. The family has demanded a fair probe into the circumstances leading to his death.

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The police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. The family members have also raised doubts over the circumstances of the death and sought a detailed investigation.

Mallekan police chowki in-charge Pradeep Kumar said a case was registered and all aspects of the matter were being examined. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.