Two ex-servicemen shot dead in Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 15

Two ex-servicemen were shot dead in broad daylight today near the bus stop of Lath village in the Gohana area of the district. Assailants fired 30-35 rounds of bullets to kill both and after committing the crime they fled from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Singh (69) and Ramesh (57) of Lath village. The police suspected it to be a case of old enmity.

Manjeet in his complaint to the Gohana Sadar police said his grandfather Raj Singh and his cousin Ramesh were going together to Sonepat on a motorcycle and he was also with them on the vehicle. Ramesh was driving the motorcycle.

When they reached the chowk near the bus stop of the village, a group of persons in two cars and two motorcycles gheraoed them and began firing on them. As the assailants opened fire, the people around ran to save themselves.

He further alleged that Deepak, Monu, Amit, Dharampal along with their accomplices killed his grandfather and cousin. He also alleged that the assailants had murdered both on the direction of Ranbir of the village. Both died at the spot. Gurcharan of Jauli village also sustained bullet injury in his leg.

As per sources, Sooraj of Lath village was shot dead in April this year and the police arrested Vicky and Vijay of the same village for allegedly murdering Sooraj.

Both deceased — Ramesh and Raj Singh — were father of Vijay and Vicky. It is being suspected that both have been shot dead to avenge Sooraj’s murder, the sources said.

DCP Gohana Bharti Dabas, DCP (crime) Vijay Singh, ACP Sombir Deswal along with police teams reached the spot to inquire into the matter.

Inspector Wazir Singh, SHO, Gohana Sadar, said prima facie it had come to the fore that the assailants murdered both (Raj Singh and Ramesh) to avenge Sooraj’s murder. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary at General Hospital of Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women in Khanpur and the postmortem is under way, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against five persons and their accomplices under Sections, 148, 149, 302 and 307 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act, the SHO said.

