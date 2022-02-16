Two Faridabad MC staffers caught taking bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 15

The Vigilance Department of the state government caught a Superintending Engineer (SE) and a clerk of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh.

Abhishek Jorwal, SP, Vigilance, said the two accused were SE Ravi Sharma and Ravi Shankar, who was working in the accounts branch of the MCF. He said they were arrested after they were found taking the bribe from a contractor of the civic body this morning. He said Rs 50,000 was recovered from the SE and Rs 90,000 from the clerk. He said both officials had been demanding money from complainant Yash Mohan and had submitted files for the release of payment against the bills raised by him and issuance of the completion certificate for a project done by him. While one of the officials had allegedly taken around Rs 1 lakh a few months ago from the complainant, another was demanding Rs 1.20 lakh.

“The matter was reported to the Vigilance Department by the complainant a few days ago. The raid was carried out by two teams this morning after chemical-laced currency was handed over to the accused,’’ said Jorwal, who said further investigation was underway. A case under the Prevention of the Corruption Act has been registered. —