Home / Haryana / Two farmers awarded for bumper sugarcane harvest

Two farmers awarded for bumper sugarcane harvest

Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:16 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, honours farmers for achieving higher sugarcane yields. Shiv Kumar Sharma
Two farmers of Saraswati Sugar Mills, Yamunanagar, were honoured for maximising sugarcane production and achieving higher sugarcane yields through the use of latest technologies.

Farmers Rahul Baliyan of Bandi village and Rajinder Kumar of Bahadurpur village were honoured by the National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, on its 90th foundation day.

Union Cabinet Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi honoured the farmers.

Chief executive of Saraswati Sugar Mills SK Sachdeva said the National Sugar Institute, Kanpur was established in 1935 to promote sugar industry.

He said the institute’s objective was to promote education, research and training related to sugar production.

“The institute provides technical information, scientific training and education related to sugar industry to students, engineers, technicians and officials from India and abroad,” said Sachdeva.

He said honouring the region’s progressive farmers at the national level was a matter of pride for the state and Saraswati Sugar Mills.

He congratulated the farmers and urged other growers to adopt the latest sugarcane production techniques to increase their incomes through increased production. Senior vice-president (Administration) DP Singh said in the past three years, Baliyan had achieved an average yield of 1,350 quintals per hectare and Kumar had achieved 1280 quintals per hectare.

