Two get 10-year jail each for attacking police team

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 13

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mona Singh sentenced two accused to 10 years of imprisonment each on Monday in a case involving the attack on a police team by firing at them in 2018. Besides, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on each of the accused.

According to the police, on July 29, 2018, the crime unit team of Palam Vihar had set up a barricade on Dwarka Expressway following a tip-off about two criminals. Upon their arrival on a bike, the police signalled for them to stop, but instead, they made a U-turn and attempted to flee. In the ensuing chase, they opened fire on the police team. During the exchange of gunfire, one of the criminals sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The police arrested the injured suspect and promptly transported him to the hospital, while the other managed to escape.

Following treatment, the police arrested the injured suspect, identified as Rajesh alias Gurga, a resident of Sarai Alawardi village. The accomplice, identified as Rahul and residing in Ashok Garden, Gurugram, was arrested the following day.

A spokesperson for the Gurugram Police said all necessary evidence and witnesses were gathered against the accused and presented in court.

