Two get 10-yr RI in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 21

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Man Pal Ramawat has sentenced the sister (34) of a minor girl and her brother-in-law (21) to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the girl’s rape case.

In a complaint lodged in November 2021, the victim (16) had accused the youth of raping her. Shockingly, she also alleged in her plaint that her own sister had helped him rape her. Public Prosecutor Surjit Singh submitted that the woman had aided the youth in raping the minor girl.

The court’s order read, “She (the victim’s sister) has been convicted in this case under Section 17 of the POCSO Act, which provides that if any person abets any offence under this Act, and if the act abetted is committed in consequence of the abetment, such person shall be punished with the punishment provided for the offence.”

While the court has sentenced the youth to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 (1) of the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him, the woman has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for as many years under Section 17 of the POCSO Act. The court has also slapped her with a fine of Rs 5,000.

The order observed that the minor girl used to live with her real sister. She has suffered a lot of mental agony because of the incident, the court noted, as it awarded her a relief of Rs 5 lakh.

#Ambala