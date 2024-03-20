Gurugram: Two get jail, fined for 2020 Lohri firing

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 19

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Tuesday sentenced two persons to two years of imprisonment each in an Arms Act case. The two had injured two men in indiscriminate firing on Lohri in 2020.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each. In the case of non-payment of the fine, they will have to face additional punishment.

According to the police, on January 13, 2020, an incident of firing took place in a house in the Sector 40 police station area, during which two youths were injured by bullet shots. Ajay Vats filed a complaint stating that he was celebrating Lohri with his family and acquaintances, and during the celebration, some uninvited youths reached there. When questioned, they began firing indiscriminately, injuring Ajay’s brother Vinay Vats and another youth.

The police arrested Jai Narain, Ajit alias Mota, Rahul and Ajit. All four were placed in judicial custody.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram