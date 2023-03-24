Two get life sentence for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 23

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Thursday sentenced two murder convicts to life imprisonment. They were convicted on Wednesday for the murder of a youth in the Bilaspur area in 2020. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them.

The FIR in the case was registered on April 18, 2020, at the Bilaspur police station. The police received information that a man had been murdered in Noorpur village. The deceased was identified as Subhash.

Dalip, brother of the deceased and a resident of Noorpur village, filed a complaint with the police saying on April 17, Subhash went out with Hemant and Mandeep of Noorpur village but did not return. On April 18 morning, the family came to know that Hemant and Mandeep had killed Subhash by assaulting and strangling him over old enmity.