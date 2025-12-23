DT
Home / Haryana / Two get life term in Rewari double murder case

Two get life term in Rewari double murder case

Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:17 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A Rewari court has sentenced two convicts to life imprisonment in a double murder case. A fine of Rs 26,000 has also been imposed on each of the convicts.

The court of Rewari Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Sunita Grover awarded life term to Dinesh and Devender alias Dhillu of Lisana village in the district.

Two brothers of the village, Dharambir and Kamal, had some dispute over the disposal of waste water through a drain with the family of Rajender.

As per a complaint lodged by Dharambir and Kamal's cousin Hansraj, a quarrel broke out among Dharambir, Kamal and Dinesh, Devender, their wives Sheetal and Mamta and Rajender's wife Maya on the morning of March 30, 2019.

Dharambir and Kamal were allegedly stabbed in the group clash, during which Satyawan and Hansraj (complainant) also got injured. They were rushed to a hospital, where Dharambir and Kamal were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The police registered a case in this regard and arrested Dinesh, Devender, Sheetal, Mamta and Maya.

Following the investigation, the Sadar police station filed a chargesheet against the accused.

On the basis of the evidence presented by the prosecution and the statements of the witnesses, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Sunita Grover, convicted two main accused, Dinesh and Devender alias Dhillu, of the murder of Dharambir and Kamal.

The court sentenced both of them to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on each of the accused.

