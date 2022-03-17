Two girls die in Hisar house fire

Hisar, March 16
Two girls were burnt when a fire broke out in their house in Mohabbatpur Dhani village of the district today.
The incident occurred at 3 am when four siblings, including the deceased girls Monika (18) and Rinku (14) were sleeping in the house. Khushbu (16) and Subham (12), however, escaped with the help of neighbours. Police sources said their father Chhotu Ram was missing while their mother had gone to her parental home. The sources said the police had recovered an empty bottle of diesel from the house. The police said the mobile phone of their father was also found switched off.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...