Two girls die in Hisar house fire

Hisar, March 16

Two girls were burnt when a fire broke out in their house in Mohabbatpur Dhani village of the district today.

The incident occurred at 3 am when four siblings, including the deceased girls Monika (18) and Rinku (14) were sleeping in the house. Khushbu (16) and Subham (12), however, escaped with the help of neighbours. Police sources said their father Chhotu Ram was missing while their mother had gone to her parental home. The sources said the police had recovered an empty bottle of diesel from the house. The police said the mobile phone of their father was also found switched off.