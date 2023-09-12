Two groups of advocates clash on court premises

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 11

There was chaos on the court premises here today after clashes between two groups of advocates. It is alleged that a group also fired in the air near the advocates’ chambers, after which people fled from the scene. The police have registered two cases in the matter on the complaint of both groups and have begun a probe into the matter.

Sources said the reason behind the incident, which occurred around 11 am, was friction among two groups of lawyers after the Bar elections held last year. Anshu Singla, DCP West, along with other officials, reached the spot to inquire into the matter. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed on the premises.

