Two groups of advocates clash on court premises

Sonepat, September 11
There was chaos on the court premises here today after clashes between two groups of advocates. It is alleged that a group also fired in the air near the advocates’ chambers, after which people fled from the scene. The police have registered two cases in the matter on the complaint of both groups and have begun a probe into the matter.
Sources said the reason behind the incident, which occurred around 11 am, was friction among two groups of lawyers after the Bar elections held last year. Anshu Singla, DCP West, along with other officials, reached the spot to inquire into the matter. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed on the premises.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...