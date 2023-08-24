Two Haryana youths killed in US, Australia

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 23

Two youths, one each from Karnal and Kaithal districts, have been killed in different countries. Pankaj (19), a resident of Rahra village of Karnal district, was killed in an accidental firing in the US.

His family said he had gone to the US last year through the “donkey route”, for which they had paid Rs 40 lakh to travel agents. The incident took place on Monday at a store, where he was working. He was checking his pistol, which he kept for safety, when he accidentally fired it. Parveen, the victim’s brother, has urged the government to help bring the body back at the earliest.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man from Chaba village of Kaithal district died under mysterious circumstances in Australia, where he had gone on a study visa five years back. The victim has been identified as Milandeep Singh.

