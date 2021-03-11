Two HCS officers get new postings

Chandigarh, May 30

The Haryana Government today issued posting orders of two HCS officers with immediate effect.

Jeetinder Joshi, Joint Director, Development and Panchayats, has been given the additional charge of Deputy Secretary, Development and Panchayats. Additional CEO, Zila Parishad, Kurukshetra, and Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Shahabad, Simranjeet Kaur has been transferred as the Joint Registrar (Administration), Cooperative Societies, Haryana.