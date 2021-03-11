Two held for Rs 3L bank loot in Karnal village

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 26

A CIA-1 team has nabbed two persons for looting Rs 3.16 lakh from Canara Bank in Upali village of the district.

The accused have been idetified as Dalbir and Ravindera, bother residents of Sonepat. They were caught at the canal bridge near Kambopura. The police have recovered a bike, an illegal weapon and three cartridges from them.