icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Two held for assaulting live-in couple in Haryana’s Fatehabad district

Two held for assaulting live-in couple in Haryana’s Fatehabad district

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:40 PM May 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file photo
Advertisement

Two men were arrested for allegedly storming into a house and attacking a live-in couple with sticks in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Saturday. The accused, identified as Malkit Singh and Manjit Singh of Bhuthan Khurd village, were arrested by Sadar Ratia police in connection with the assault.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident stemmed from a personal dispute linked to the woman’s live-in relationship. In her complaint, the woman said she had been living with a man at Mirana village after separating from her husband, who was allegedly a drug addict. She alleged that the accused, who were unhappy over the relationship, scaled the boundary wall of the house, barged inside and assaulted both her and her partner with sticks. The couple sustained injuries in the attack. The woman further told the police that the attackers fled after the residents gathered at the spot following their cries for help. Before leaving, they allegedly threatened to kill the couple.

Advertisement

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to trespass, assault, causing injuries and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer Prahlad said the two accused were arrested following technical and field probe.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts