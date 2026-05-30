Two held for assaulting live-in couple in Haryana’s Fatehabad district

Two men were arrested for allegedly storming into a house and attacking a live-in couple with sticks in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Saturday. The accused, identified as Malkit Singh and Manjit Singh of Bhuthan Khurd village, were arrested by Sadar Ratia police in connection with the assault.

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According to the police, the incident stemmed from a personal dispute linked to the woman’s live-in relationship. In her complaint, the woman said she had been living with a man at Mirana village after separating from her husband, who was allegedly a drug addict. She alleged that the accused, who were unhappy over the relationship, scaled the boundary wall of the house, barged inside and assaulted both her and her partner with sticks. The couple sustained injuries in the attack. The woman further told the police that the attackers fled after the residents gathered at the spot following their cries for help. Before leaving, they allegedly threatened to kill the couple.

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Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to trespass, assault, causing injuries and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer Prahlad said the two accused were arrested following technical and field probe.