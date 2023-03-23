Two held for 'duping' jobless of Rs 7.5 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 22

Two persons were arrested allegedly for duping a Sector 104 resident of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The accused, Aishwarya Sinha and Harshit Shrivastav, had duped the complainant in 2021 on pretext of getting him a job as general manager in Tata Motors. Sinha was arrested on Sunday while Shrivastav was nabbed on Wednesday. Two mobile phones, along with SIM cards, were recovered from their possession, the police said.

The police had registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and the IT act at cybercrime east police station in the case.

The complainant told the police that he had applied for a job on Timejobs.com, following which the accused contacted him. "The mastermind of the racket is Aishwarya Sinha. He had committed the fraud after purchasing data of customers from Harshit," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime) said.