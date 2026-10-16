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Home / Haryana / Two held for firing at Hisar police team in elderly woman’s death case

Two held for firing at Hisar police team in elderly woman’s death case

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:06 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Bhavesh sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, while Jayesh allegedly fell off the motorcycle and fractured his leg.
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Hisar police arrested two persons allegedly involved in the suspicious death of an elderly woman in Model Town after an exchange of fire on Friday.

The accused, identified as Bhavesh and Jayesh, were riding a motorcycle when the police intercepted them. They allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting the police to retaliate. Bhavesh sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, while Jayesh allegedly fell off the motorcycle and fractured his leg. Both were arrested at the spot.

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Police said several cases, including theft and robbery, were registered against the accused. Their arrest is linked to the investigation into the suspicious death of Santosh Kumari, a resident of Model Town.

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