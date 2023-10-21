 Two held for impersonation during Haryana Staff Selection Commission exam : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Two held for impersonation during Haryana Staff Selection Commission exam

Two held for impersonation during Haryana Staff Selection Commission exam

FIRs have been registered and further probe is underway, say police

Two held for impersonation during Haryana Staff Selection Commission exam

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Gurugram, October 21

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly impersonating candidates at a centre here during the Haryana Staff Selection Commission Group D exam, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Shubham Kumar alias Samir alias Chotu, native of Munger district in Bihar and Surender, resident of Danoda village in Haryana’s Jind district.

Accused Kumar was arrested by a team of Sector-50 police station in connection with giving the examination in place of a candidate named Rohit.

“A team of Sector 10A police station arrested the other accused, Surender, while he was appearing for the examination in place of the candidate named Amit. FIRs have been registered and further probe is underway,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.

#Bihar #Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

2
World

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

3
Chandigarh

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

4
India

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

5
India

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

6
Punjab

Punjab Assembly meet: Heated exchange between CM Bhagwant Mann, Partap Singh Bajwa over illegal drug trade

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

8
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala

9
Punjab

Meet Hayer: Punjab Government got 2,111 requests for excavation in nine months

10
India

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Israel-Hams conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

Israel-Hamas conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

Egypt holds peace summit, Arab leaders blast Israeli siege o...

Manipur High Court allows tribal bodies to appeal against order on ST status for Meitei community

Manipur High Court allows tribal bodies to appeal against order on ST status for Meitei community

March 27 order by then acting Chief Justice led to widesprea...

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...

Mahua Moitra’s parliamentary login ID used in Dubai when she was in India: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Dubey moves Lokpal against Mahua Moitra, says her parliamentary login ID used in Dubai when she was in India

TMC MP, whose party has been quiet on the issue, remains com...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Ex-CEC Dr MS Gill's ashes immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib

Strontium isotope analysis adds new chapter to history

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences in Chandigarh

Sunday car bazaar in Mani Majra no weekly affair

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn 'very poor'; Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II'

Swiss woman murdered in west Delhi, accused arrested

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Delhi excise policy case accused alleges third-degree torture, High Court seeks ED's stand on his arrest

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar: Broken walls of 3 government primary schools yet to be repaired

Shifting of 162 Jalandhar teachers to Schools of Eminence sparks outrage

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

Patiala: Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, count rises to 593

Patiala: Devised to curb farm fires, chatbot gets 300 calls daily

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala