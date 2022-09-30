Two held for looting Rs 17L

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 29

The police have arrested the field supervisor of a textile company, who claimed that an unknown man looted Rs 17.39 lakh from him near Damana village turn on the National Highway No. 44 Panipat city on Wednesday evening.

The police claimed the conspiracy was hatched by the field supervisor, Sukhjeet Singh, a resident of Arjun Nagar in Panipat, along with his brother-in-law Sukhbir Singh of Babain village in Kurukshetra.

Panipat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan, said the accused were arrested today and the entire money had been recovered. Sukhjeet planned the entire crime with Sukhbir, who is a driver of a milk canter, the SP added. During investigation, the accused Sukhjeet told the police that his owner was not increasing his salary, which forced him to commit the crime.

The SP said after they received the information that Sukhjeet was looted at gunpoint, they started investigating the incident. When they questioned the field supervisor, he cracked under pressure and admitted to committing the crime.

No loot incident took place. The employee himself handed over the bag to his brother-in-law, the police said.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation was on,

he added.